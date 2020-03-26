Angola: Covid-19 - Council of Republic Recommends State of Emergency

Luanda — Angola's Council of the Republic (CR) Wednesday in Luanda suggested to the head of State that a state of emergency should be adopted in the country in order to ensure the prevention and combat of the new Coronavirus.

The recommendation was announced by the spokesperson for the Council of the Republic, Rosa Cruz e Silva, stressing that exceptional measures enshrined in the constitution should be put in place to arrest the spread of the virus.

According to the spokesperson, the head of State's consultative body also suggested that there should be guarantees that all those arriving in Angola from countries affected by the virus, will be submitted to testing, including urgent measures to prevent the concentration of people in marketplaces.

The CR also asked for institutional and technological arrangements that ensures medical attention in adequate amounts, as well as ensuring of regular supply of water to urban, peri-urban and rural areas across the country.

The President's advisers suggested that appropriate handling of suspected or confirmed cases should be secured, including in areas of isolation and/or quarantine, in addition to the timely organisation of the national health system to ensure assistance to the affected populations.

They also called for guarantees for protection of the country's borders, based on international health regulations in force at all points of entry, with a view to a reinforced control of entry of people and foodstuffs at airports, ports, railway terminals and land borders.

Strengthened coordination and cooperation among sectors, with a view to an effective implementation of control measures, including the compliance by all organs of the central State administration, provincial governments, municipal administrations and partners are contained in the list of recommendations from the Council of the Republic.

The Council of the Republic is a President's consultative body comprising the vice-president, the National Assembly speaker, the Constitutional Court chief, the attorney general, leaders of political parties with Parliament seats, church leaders and members of the civil society invited by the head of State.