Angola: Covid-19 - Telecom Operators' Minimum Services Guaranteed

25 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan telecommunications operators will guarantee, as from Friday (27), the provision of minimum postal services, voice, messages, internet and weather, as part of the Government contingency plan to deal with the Coronavirus .

This is expressed in a press release from the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technologies, stating that the move is in the light of the Presidential Decree of 18 March.

Operators will provide as from Friday a special monthly free package per subscriber, respecting the minimum parameters .

The services are guaranteed to citizens and public and private entities, based on an understanding reached with the operators and providers of public and private services in the sector.

Therefore, the citizens may call, without any cost, the Emergency numbers (111, 112, 113, 116, 119, 145 and 146), for INADEC, selected Hospitals and Health Centers.

They may also be entitled to forty-five (45) minutes of voice calls (mobile) and 30 messages (SMS) of voice service, within the fixed network of Angola Telecom, TV Cabo and MSTelcom.

For satellite television subscribers, the TPA1 and TPA2 television channels will be made available on the ZAP and Multichoice platforms on an uninterrupted basis.

As for the internet service, access to Electronic Public Services (SEPE), the Ministry of Health Portal and Government Portals will be made available, as well as two hundred (200) Mega bytes for data.

The note informs that public attendance and in-person office hours are suspended immediately at the communications regulatory body (Inacom), at the Angola Media Network and agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technologies.

Angola has confirmed so far three positive cases of Covid-19.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

