Malawi: Police Arrest 65-Year-Old Man for Suspected Defilement

26 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Haneeph Maulana

Machinga — Police in Liwonde, Machinga are keeping in custody a 65-year-old man identified as Aufi Binau Mpetuka for suspecting him to have defiled a minor.

Machinga Police Station prosecuting witness, Sub Inspector Davie Kalangulika said the incident occurred on the night of February 9, 2020.

Kalangulika said Mpetuka is alleged to have defiled a 15-year-old girl (name withheld) when the girl went to borrow matches from the house of the suspect.

He said the girl's mother, Regina Wyson was surprised to see her daughter coming with newly bought matches.

"When squeezed on how she bought the matches the girl revealed that she took K100 from the suspect who she said had been having sexual intercourse with for the previous week," Kalangulika said.

Kalangulika also told the court that on February 9, 2020 the victim and the suspect met in the evening at a bush near his house where the suspect defiled the girl.

Wyson who reported the matter to police told the court that she believes the relationship between the two started a long way back.

"The victim also admitted that she has been sleeping with the accused," Kalangulika said, adding that she has been having sex with the suspect in exchange for money.

The court also learnt that postmortem conducted at Machinga District Hospital revealed that the girl was indeed defiled.

The suspect is currently appearing before Liwonde First Grade Magistrate's Court where he is answering to a case of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

