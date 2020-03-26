Rwanda: Muhitira Completes Move to APR Athletics Club

Felicien Muhitira, Rwanda's top middle and long distance runner, has completed his move to APR Athletics club on a one-year deal.

The 26-year signed a one-year contract on Monday evening after spending three years in The Mountain Classic Athletics. He was previously an athlete for Nyamasheke Athletics Club.

Speaking to Times Sport in a telephone interview, Muhitira said he is looking forward to his first appearance for his new club adding that it is a good opportunity to boost his career.

"I have signed a one-year contract with APR and I am looking forward to contributing to the best of my ability," said the former Mountain Classic Athletics.

In 2018, Muhitira won the Semi-Marathon International de Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo and also successfully retained the title after covering the 21.0975 km race in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 35 seconds in 2019.

Muhitira secured a ticket to Tokyo 2021 games after earning his minima in men's full marathon from Italy in April last year.