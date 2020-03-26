Rwanda: Muhitira Completes Move to APR Athletics Club

26 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Felicien Muhitira, Rwanda's top middle and long distance runner, has completed his move to APR Athletics club on a one-year deal.

The 26-year signed a one-year contract on Monday evening after spending three years in The Mountain Classic Athletics. He was previously an athlete for Nyamasheke Athletics Club.

Speaking to Times Sport in a telephone interview, Muhitira said he is looking forward to his first appearance for his new club adding that it is a good opportunity to boost his career.

"I have signed a one-year contract with APR and I am looking forward to contributing to the best of my ability," said the former Mountain Classic Athletics.

In 2018, Muhitira won the Semi-Marathon International de Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo and also successfully retained the title after covering the 21.0975 km race in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 35 seconds in 2019.

Muhitira secured a ticket to Tokyo 2021 games after earning his minima in men's full marathon from Italy in April last year.

