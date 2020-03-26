Tanzania: Watch - Zim Traders Put Under Quarantine in Tanzania for Coronavirus Checks

A video circulating on social media, shows scores of Zimbabwean cross-border traders stranded in Tanzania where they had flown for shopping after that country's government had placed them under quarantined for the next 21 days to check for coronavirus.

In the video, the Zimbabweans are seen demanding to be flown back home as they resist self-isolation at a Dar es Salaam hotel where each person would pay for their stay.

"They were told to cancel flights because of the coronavirus but insisted on travelling. Now they have been told to pay for their stay at a hotel.

"They arrived on board a plane from Zimbabwe and are treated as coronavirus suspects. Those who arrived on Ethiopian Airways have not been affected and were allowed to enter the country," a source said.