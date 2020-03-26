Kenya: Aukot Asks Kenyatta, Top Officials to Take Pay Cuts in War on Virus

Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot wants President Uhuru Kenyatta, politicians and senior government officials to take pay cuts and redirect the money to cushion low-income earners against the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

They include the deputy president, Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, chief administrative secretaries, governors and their deputies, county executives and heads of parastatals.

"In times like this, leaders ought to sacrifice for the welfare of the majority poor," Dr Aukot said in an open letter to Mr Kenyatta on Sunday.

Dr Aukot also criticised the government's measure of forcing people to work from home, arguing it is detrimental to the economy.

He called for better approaches, such as renegotiating loan repayment terms and suspending infrastructure projects.

"A lockdown is already hurting economies in Europe. We urge your administration to consider other interventions to cushion the ordinary citizens from probable dangers from the current crisis," he wrote.

Further, the party proposes that the National Hospital Insurance Fund creates a cover to cater for treatment of coronavirus patients, reduction of fuel prices, and adequate production of food and sanitisers at affordable prices.

Also, the party, wants deadline for submission of income tax returns extended from June 30 to August 31 to accommodate all employees.