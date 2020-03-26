Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Courts Presiding Over Machete Gang Trials Only

The Kwekwe Magistrates' Courts are only presiding over criminal cases involving machete gang suspects only.

Other cases, deemed not serious before the same courts, have been postponed to later dates.

This came to light when a Kwekwe magistrate postponed a case in which Environmental Management Agency (EMA) had dragged the Kwekwe City Council to court accusing the local authority of discharging raw sewerage into the city's water bodies.

However, the magistrate declined to proceed with the case saying he was overwhelmed by trials involving machete gang suspects.

Hundreds of machete wielding gang members were recently arrested across the Midlands province for causing terror at gold mines and local communities through robberies, rape and murders, among other serious offences.

Similar acts of terror were also reported in other provinces.

However, police appear to have brought the violence under control with the courts now busy conducting trials.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the need to prevent the further spread of the deadly disease, Zimbabwean courts have resolved to indefinitely postpone all cases on trial except for urgent ones.