Zimbabwe: Health Workers to Receive Covid-19 Protective Clothing, Allowances

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Striking doctors stage demo at Parirenyatwa
26 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Paidamoyo Chipunza and Joseph Madzimure

All public health workers fighting Covid-19 will be getting protective equipment that has now arrived in Zimbabwe and is being rushed to all centres, while risk allowances are being processed with just details to be negotiated.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said in an interview with ZTN yesterday that 20 000 kits of personal protective equipment donated by the Jack Ma Foundation arrived on Tuesday and are now being rushed to all centres for distribution to frontline health staff who have said they cannot cope without this equipment.

On the risk allowances, professional associations were working out figures for the Health Services Board but the Government has already agreed that money would be found to pay these allowances.

In addition to the personal protective equipment and the risk allowance, Government has also approved a substantial amount for car loans meant to ensure that all health workers use safe transport as they travel to and from work.

Yesterday the Progressive Doctors Association of Zimbabwe denied members had withdrawn labour but said that protective clothing had to be issued to front-line staff promptly if they were to attend to patients and appealed for the risk allowances to be sorted out quickly.

Association president Dr Benson Dandiro said health staff "cannot attend patients without protecting ourselves" and that the doctors had already been in contact with the minister who had promised swift action.

"We hope by Thursday (today) most of the hospitals staff will receive their protective clothing," he said.

Dr Dandiro also dismissed rumours that their members had downed tools.

"Our members are at work. No one has downed tools as we speak. We are committed to provide service to the nation, but we are appealing to the Government to provide protective clothing to health workers. As we speak our members are at their work stations," he said.

"Of paramount importance is the safety of all essential services that should remain functional. To that effect personal protective equipment for all health care workers who are at the highest risk of getting infected while trying to help fellow citizens is essential. The need for this equipment can never be over emphasised and is urgent at this point in time to ensure uninterrupted services.

"The Government needs to ensure all healthcare workers are protected at all levels, from the nurses, to the doctors, to the cleaners, to admin staff. The doctors we represent are willing to provide their services if the personal protective equipment is available at their work stations. We impress upon our employer to see the importance of all health care workers and the services we provide and to consider incentivising them in these times, as this is not an easy time for them as well," he said.

The minister, in his interview, echoed the sentiments of the doctors.

He said one of Government's priorities was to make sure that all healthcare workers are taken care of during this crisis period.

"First of all, I want to advise health workers that Government is working very hard to make sure that not even a single member of the health care workforce gets sick or gets infected with Covid-19 while at work," said Dr Moyo.

The protective equipment was being distributed and allowances were being sorted out.

"Government is also realising that this is a very risky business. Everyone is scared of Covid-19 but the healthcare workers are there to make sure that everyone is taken care of. Therefore, there has to be a risk allowance. The Minister of Finance has been instructed to make sure that the health workers are given a risk allowance. Their various associations are going to be sitting down with the Health Services Board to make sure that a package is put up," said Dr Moyo.

Meanwhile, Government yesterday cleared up an ambiguity in a previous statement and said the third confirmed case of Covid-19 had no contact with the second case. The figure of confirmed cases remains at three with 96 others taken for testing coming out negative.

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the third case was a man who travelled from Dubai on March 15. He is being fully co-operative and is helping the health teams trace all his contacts since his return, said the daily update statement.

Read the original article on The Herald.

More on This
Zimbabwe Doctors Down Tools Over Lack of COVID-19 Protective Gear
COVID-19 and Water Shortages in Zimbabwe - Crisis Within A Crisis
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Mnangagwa Declares COVID-19 a National Disaster in Zimbabwe
UN Launches Major Humanitarian Appeal to Fight COVID-19
Africa, All Hands Needed In Fight Against COVID-19
Update: Things You Need to Know to Reduce COVID-19
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.