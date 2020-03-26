Zimbabwe: The Curse of PSL Season Delays

DYNAMOS captain Patson Jaure could have been in camp preparing for the Glamour Boys' first 2020 league match last Sunday morning.

Alternatively, he should have led his teammates at Gibbo, Luveve, Baobab, Nyamhunga, Mandava, Vengere or Barbourfields the day before.

Better still, and very likely, he could have been busy preparing for the CHAN finals with the local contingent of Warriors ahead of departure to Cameroon for the tournament that was scheduled to run between April 4-25.

But, after the Premier Soccer League shelved the start of the season by, at least 60 days, and CAF cancelled the CHAN finals due to the coronavirus outbreak, the defender was driving alone in Harare.

He had just dropped his friend in Westlea after an all-night drinking spree.

As fate would have it, the star lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road and hit a tree on the roadside near Prince Edward School.

He was retrieved from the mangled car unconscious and ferried to Parirenyatwa Hospital before he was referred to West End for a CT scan.

A depressed skull fracture, on an integral part of his defensive craft, was detected, his safety guaranteed but his playing career looking increasingly uncertain.

Dynamos chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa, believes with good management of the injuries he sustained, Jaure can bounce back onto the field of play.

"Jaure is showing encouraging signs towards recovery.

He is very safe and we hope he will recover fully and play a part for the team this coming term," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mupfurutsa said that was just the curse of fate and, maybe, it was written in the stars that the accident would happen, somehow.

"You cannot really say had it not been for the postponement of the season, he wouldn't have been involved in an accident.

"That is the nature of fate, we are praying for his quick recovery."

Coincidentally, this is the same period that then CAPS United captain, Hardlife Zvirekwi, also got injured in a car accident in 2018.

The Premiership season had been delayed due to lack of adequate proper infrastructure.

Most stadiums in the country, including both Rufaro and the National Sports Stadium, had failed fitness tests, forcing the PSL to postpone the start of the season.

Exactly the same weekend the league had initially been scheduled to kick off, Zvirekwi, just like Jaure now, was hanging out, drinking with friends at Motor Action Sports Club.

Zvirekwi would lose control of his vehicle near East 24, along Samora Machel Avenue.

It veered off the road before crashing onto a tree with the player sustaining injuries, especially on his arm.

The arm would subsequently be amputated and he missed the entire first half of that season.

Jaure is also likely to miss the first half of the 2020 season.