Tunisia: Covid-19/ Manouba - Total Number of Persons Subjected to Self-Isolation Reaches 272 Cases.

25 March 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — According to the latest assessment by the Health Authorities in Manouba governorate, 272 people have been subjected to home self-isolation since the adoption of preventive health measures against the COVID-19.

Regional Director of Health in this governorate, Imen Souissi, said that 92 cases have completed the period of health control without developing symptoms of COVID-19. As for the number of people currently under preventive self-isolation, there are 176 cases throughout the governorate.

In a statement Wednesday to TAP, the official presented the number of cases per region which are geographically distributed between Manouba city (80), Mornaguia (30), Oued Ellil (19), Douar Hicher (13), Borj El Amri (12), Tebourba (9), El Batan (8) and Jedeïda (5).

She also reported that two new local contaminations with COVID-19 were recorded on Wednesday, March 25 in Mornaguia and Oued Ellil, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus in the region to 3.

Efforts are underway to limit the list of people who were in contact with those infected, she said.

