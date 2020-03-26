Tunisia: PM Announces Establishment of National Covid-19 Monitoring Authority

25 March 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, announced Wednesday evening the creation of a National COVID-19 Monitoring Authority, which brings together senior officials from the Ministries of Interior, Health and Social Affairs, with the aim of "imposing full compliance with measures to fight the virus".

Fakhfakh, who visited the National Guard Barracks in Laouina on Wednesday evening, told media that this Authority will coordinate with the national committee to combat COVID-19 which he chairs as well as with the regional committees to fight against natural disasters. He noted that the creation of this authority aims at "ensuring the implementation of measures adopted to fight against the virus in all regions of the country".

The authority will facilitate communication between all these parties and will monitor compliance with the total lockdown procedure adopted by the National Security Council, as well as the implementation of the 14-day self-lockdown period.

The authority will also ensure, he said, "the monitoring of the regularity of the supply of basic products, the distribution of social assistance to poor families or families without income, as well as the referral of recommendations to the national committee to combat COVID-19 to adopt the necessary measures to contain the virus".

Fakhakh also revealed that a new operations room will be set up at the Laouina Barracks to keep in touch with the national committees for the fight against natural disasters, saying that this operations room "will allow the implementation of all government decisions, in the context of the war against the virus throughout the territory".

The Prime Minister stressed that the Government could not, for lack of time, adopt another method of organisation, especially since the aim of creating this new structure is to contain the epidemiological situation and keep it under control, provided that this is accompanied by a full commitment of the citizens to respect lockdown and self-isolation".

In this sense, he affirmed that "compliance with the law will be imposed on all those who do not comply with total lockdown". "The fight against this virus is within reach," he said.

On the other hand, he reiterated "the government's commitment to meet all the vital needs of citizens during the period of sanitary lockdown".

On this occasion, the Prime Minister praised the efforts of the medical and paramedical executives, "the first line of confrontation with the Coronavirus," he said, committing to the organisation of all voluntary civil society initiatives against the virus and the mobilisation of all donations to the 1818 Fund, to support the efforts of public hospitals to fight against this viral scourge.

