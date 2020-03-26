Tunisia: HPR Bureau Meets

Tunis/Tunisia — The Bureau of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) decided on Wednesday to submit for consideration to the Committee on Rules of Procedure, Immunity and Parliamentary Laws the draft law on the activation of Article 70 of the Constitution.

The HPR Bureau asked the committee to accelerate its review of this bill.

The application of Article 70 of the Constitution allows Parliament to delegate to the Prime Minister, for a fixed period, the prerogative to promulgate decree-laws, in view of the crucial and exceptional health context that the country is going through, in connection with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, in an address to the Tunisians, called for the application of Article 70 to enable the necessary measures to be taken quickly to manage the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Article 70," The Assembly of the Representatives of the People may, with the agreement of three-fifths of its members, authorize by law for a limited period not exceeding two months, and for a specific purpose, the Head of Government to issue decree-laws of a legislative character, to be submitted for ratification to the Assembly immediately after the end of the period of authorization.»

In addition, the HPR Bureau decided to reject the draft law on exceptional provisions concerning judicial time limits, submitted last Monday by the Supreme Judicial Council to the House of People's Representatives.

Besides, the HPR Bureau, meeting under the chairmanship of Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, took note of the resignation of nine deputies from "Qalb Tounes" parliamentary group.

They are Khaled Gassouma, Hatem Mliki, Meriem Laghmani, Imed Ouled Jibril, Souhir Askri, Safaa Ghribi, Samira Slama, Ridha Charfeddine and Amira Charfeddine.