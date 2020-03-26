South Africa: Bridging the Digital Divide Is Crucial in the Battle Against COVID-19

opinion

A team of researchers at Wits University have projected that one million South Africans could be infected over the next 40 days unless aggressive containment measures are in place.

Any doubts as to the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic were quelled when President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the National State of Disaster and then a full-scale lockdown.

Covid-19 arguably constitutes one of the biggest global health crises of the century. It is particularly dangerous because of its high rate of infectiousness and potential for mortality among vulnerable populations. Although deaths in other countries have mostly arisen among the elderly, South Africa should not be fooled - our mostly young population will not protect us when we have so many immune-compromised citizens. South Africa has the largest HIV epidemic in the world with an estimated 7.9 million people living with HIV in 2017.

