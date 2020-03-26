South Africa: Bridging the Digital Divide Is Crucial in the Battle Against COVID-19

26 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mark Schoeman

A team of researchers at Wits University have projected that one million South Africans could be infected over the next 40 days unless aggressive containment measures are in place.

Any doubts as to the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic were quelled when President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the National State of Disaster and then a full-scale lockdown.

Covid-19 arguably constitutes one of the biggest global health crises of the century. It is particularly dangerous because of its high rate of infectiousness and potential for mortality among vulnerable populations. Although deaths in other countries have mostly arisen among the elderly, South Africa should not be fooled - our mostly young population will not protect us when we have so many immune-compromised citizens. South Africa has the largest HIV epidemic in the world with an estimated 7.9 million people living with HIV in 2017.

A team of researchers at Wits University have projected that one million South Africans could be infected over the next 40 days unless aggressive containment measures are in place. If even 5% of that one million are immune-compromised and require hospitalisation (50,000 people), our health system would be completely overwhelmed - currently there are only about 3,000 critical care...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.