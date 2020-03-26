Nigeria: Atiku Pledges N50m to Fight COVID-19

Abuja — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has pledged N50 million to a coronavirus relief fund for Nigerians.

He announced this in a statement he issued wednesday.

He said the donation was being made on his behalf by Priam Group to form part of the stimulus package the federal government should create for Nigerians.

"I commend all individuals and corporate organisations, who have one way or the other provided some form of relief for the Nigerian people. I further call on more corporations and individuals with capacity, to assist the public in these trying times.

"To this end, Priam Group pledges N50 million on my behalf as my humble contribution to a relief fund that will form part of the stimulus package."

Atiku has also urged the federal government to put in place palliative measures to help Nigerians survive the economic crisis that may come with the pandemic.

He said the government should distribute at least N10,000 to each Nigerian household to help them acquire food, while telecommunication companies should hand free airtime to subscribers.

"A large percentage of our people do not have the financial capacity to withstand long periods of self-isolation and even lockdown," he said

"It is, therefore, incumbent on the federal and state governments to provide palliatives to the Nigerian people to enable them survive, even as they abide by these necessary measures put in place for their own safety.

"At an approximate 30 million households or thereabouts, government should devise modalities to distribute N10,000 as supplement for food stuff to each household, among other palliative measures, with no one left behind.

"It is thus time for the National Assembly to reconvene in an emergency session, perhaps by teleconference (in line with the demands of social distancing), to legislate a Stimulus Package Act that will cater for all Nigerian citizens.

"I also call on all Mobile Telephony Companies in Nigeria to urgently develop mobile money platforms so that government can reach the unbanked with financial assistance.

"I also urge these telecommunications firms to offer each of the 100 million mobile phone lines in Nigeria free credit of at least 1500 per mobile line, so that Nigerians who show symptoms, or those who just want information, can call the nearest available health facility, or even an ambulance service, as the case may be," he said.