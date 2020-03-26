South Africa: Gauteng May Scrap June School Holidays to Make Up for Lost Time

25 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The Gauteng Education Department is considering completely scrapping the June holidays to make up for lost teaching and learning caused by coronavirus shutdowns.

This comes as education departments of Gauteng and the Western Cape work on arranging alternatives to keep children learning during the nationwide lockdown.

Gauteng Education Department's spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed they were mulling over this drastic step. "Once agreed and adopted, this positive gesture will go a long way in taking our education forward."

In the meantime, both provinces are in the process of setting up tools to assist with distance learning, such as TV channels, community radio stations and digital tools, which will be broadcast during the lockdown period.

Broadcast

Mabona said the department had reached an agreement with DStv, Vodacom and Telkom to broadcast school lessons during the lockdown.

In the Western Cape, education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: "The timetables for, and information on these programmes, will be communicated once ready, but in the interim I would like to appeal to every parent to prioritise reading as a daily activity in your homes."

Hammond said security has also been arranged to watch over schools during the lockdown period and the department has also asked communities to be vigilant.

People interested in making use of government's education resources can visit the following:

mytopdog.co.za or, for DStv subscribers can watch the mindset channel on 381 or pop-up on channel 317 (carrying Grade 4-9 material).A website from the Western Cape Department of Education: https://wcedeportal.co.za/, and examination papers can also be found at https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/exam-papers.

 News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

