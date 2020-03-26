South Africa: UCT's Operational Plan During COVID-19 Lockdown

Dear colleagues

The countrywide lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa will commence at midnight on Thursday, 26 March, and will last until 16 April 2020. The intention of this drastic measure is to "flatten the curve" and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

It is critical that ONLY essential services remain on campus in order to ensure that we effectively reduce the spread of COVID-19. Some essential services at UCT will remain operational during this time, but will be operating within strict protocols, outlined below.

Securing campus

Campus Protection Services (CPS) will be running on skeleton staff and will maintain perimeter security only. CPS officers will monitor all buildings utilising CCTV cameras, and emergency response vehicles will be on patrol to react to emergencies.

Our approach in compliance with the directives from national government is the following:

General lockdown: designated buildings will be locked by removing their access control timers, only allowing entry to specific designated staff members who will only be permitted to enter the building with their UCT access cards.

Full lockdown: buildings pre-approved for full lockdown will be secured using physical locking mechanisms and will be opened only with prior notice and the approval of UCT's chief operating officer.

Strategic campus access management: CPS officers will cordon off UCT-owned roads from 14:00 on Thursday, 26 March, to divert traffic to managed access points to control staff entry and minimise security requirements. The following access closures will be in place:

Upper Campus

Location Access

M3 South entrance Closed

South exit beyond P17 Closed

South booms Closed

North entrance (Below P1 entrance) Access point

Middle Campus

Location Access

South Cross campus road Closed

Cross campus (Woolsack Drive) Access point

Lower Campus

Location Access

Lovers Walk / Burg Road Access point

Burg and Baxter roads Closed

Ramp to and from Woolsack Drive Closed

Cecil Road four-way stop Access point

Baxter and Chapel roads Access point

Lockdown timelines

Properties and Services requires all UCT premises to be vacated by students and staff by 12:00 on Thursday, 26 March. This is to provide reasonable time for a final safety, security, maintenance and cleaning check as part of the lockdown.

With effect from midnight on Thursday, 26 March, only persons with pre-authorised access - ie having a letter of authority from their respective dean or executive director, approved by the chief operating officer - will be permitted to have access to a UCT building.

Buildings are to be accessed using UCT access cards only, which will also serve as proof of identity. Where buildings are locked by a physical barrier, staff members must contact the CPS control room for assistance on 021 650 2222.

Essential services in operation

Information and Communication Technology Services (ICTS) will operate according to normal operating procedures. Should you require ICTS assistance, please continue to use the ICTS help desk or contact ICTS through the call centre on 021 650 4500.

Maintenance will be running a standby crew for the required technical inspections, and an emergency call-out team will be made available for urgent repairs. All maintenance requests must be placed as per the usual protocols, but emergency requests must be routed through the CPS call centre on 021 650 2222.

Custodial services - cleaning, gardening and postal services - will not be in operation for the duration of the lockdown.

Occupational Health and Safety

As we prepare for the lock down, please note that it is our joint responsibility to ensure that measures are put in place so that our staff and students who will remain on campus for research or operational purposes are safe and protected.

Sincerely

Dr Reno Morar

Chief Operating Officer