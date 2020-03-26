Namibia: Nkurenkuru Constructs N$3 Million Expo Hall

Forking out extravagant sums of money to hire tents to host the Nkurenkuru Expo will now be a thing of the past. This is in light of the decision by the Nkurenkuru town council to construct a N$3 million hall at its expo site.

"Previously, we used to hire frame tents and it was not easy for us, so there is really a need that we have a permanent structure there," beamed the CEO of Nkurenkuru, Petrus Sindimba.

Construction of the 1,114 square-metres hall which is still at its infancy is expected to be completed in September this year. It will have ablution facilities, offices and a kitchen.

Apart from hosting the expo which is only held once a year, the hall will also be used to host other social events.

"It's also going to serve for any other big events that will come to our region because as you know Nkurenkuru is the regional capital for the Kavango West region, so we are going to host them there," Sindimba said.

The council will also make the hall available for private events such as parties and memorial services at a cost.

The entertainment area of the expo site will also be boosted with verandas so that exhibitors on that part of the area will not be burdened with thoughts of bringing their own tents although a few may be needed at times.

Due to the construction taking place on the site, this year's expo will not take place as usual until next year.

For this, the CEO rendered apology to the general public, sponsors, exhibitors and other stakeholders to be patient and be prepared for next year's expo.