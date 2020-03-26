Nigeria: Former Health Commissioner Calls for Technology to Improve Healthcare in Nigeria

The former Commissioner for Health, Kwara State, and Publisher of Healthcare Magazine, Dr. Bola Olaosebikan has called on federal and state governments to adopt innovation, technology and financing as tools to improving healthcare delivery and accessibility across Nigeria.

He said this at the 34th Anniversary of Healthcare Magazine held at the Sheraton Hotels Ikeja, theme, 'Improving Health with Innovations, Technology and Sustainable Financing'.

He said: "This is not the time to build big hospitals. What we need is innovations, technology and financing. We want small technology that will bring a big result. With innovation, we can prevent many diseases and improve healthcare delivery."

According to him, there were so many technologies now that can take healthcare to people in their homes, communities and villages, adding that it was what the government needed to invest on.

"The government should invest more in health innovation, support inventors and innovators. It is time to go beyond the routine kind of healthcare we have been practising," he said.

He, however urged Nigerians to invest their resources in the healthcare industry, as government cannot do it alone.

"Hence to recognise the efforts of bodies and individuals in the healthcare system, the Healthcare Magazine Award was introduced in 1990.

"Healthcare Award is the first premier health award in Nigeria and it's been on for 30 years now. The first winner was Sir. Mobolaji Bank-Anthony, Founder of Juli Pharmacy. When we see people doing something remarkable we recognised them and project them as a role model for others," he listed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking also, the Minister of state for Health, Senator Adeleke Mamora, urged the public to be still and without hysteria over the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

"Let there be no fear or panic. We should endeavour to spread the facts only".

He warned that Nigerians should maintain personal and respiratory hygiene which are of essence. He called for religious hand washing practice with soap and running tap.

"Use hand sanitiser, too. Keep palms dry; wet palms carry more germs".

The minister listed respiratory actions such as sneezing, coughing and yawning.

"Cover your mouth with a handkerchief when you perform these actions. And desist from touching the face".

He, therefore warned against handshaking, hugging and travelling. "This is not the best of time to hug and shake. It is also not the best of time to travel to high risk countries like China, Italy and a few others."

Mamora also spoke against self-medication. "When you exhibit the symptoms, call the toll-free lines. Don't mislead people with misinformation or disinformation. This is a passing phase. It shall pass. But we have a duty to do."

Having commended the magazine, the minister said: "What I observed about the magazine is that it is not just about health but also covers what is happening outside health. I am happy to associate with what Healthcare Magazine represents."