Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Announces Partial Lockdown for Govt Workers

Photo: The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
25 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

All government employees will from this coming Monday start performing 14-day shifts that will see only a third of workers from each department working during the partial lockdown.

The new measures were announced Wednesday by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a Zanu PF Politburo meeting at the party's headquarters in Harare.

The move is meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen the country confirm its first three cases since last week Friday.

Journalist Zororo Makamba died Monday at the Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare and was buried Tuesday. The other two patients are receiving treatment.

The Politburo meeting was held in the main hall instead of the boardroom as the senior party officials seek to practice social distancing.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF has postponed its central committee meeting, which was supposed to be held on Friday as part of a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

