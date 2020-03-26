Namibia: Nakathila Gets Amos for Independence Boxing Bonanza

12 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global junior lightweight champion, Jeremiah Nakathila, who was initially scheduled to fight South Africa's Rofhiwa Maemu in the Independence Boxing Bonanza later this month, will now face a new opponent.

Nakathila was pencilled to square off against Maemu on 28 March at the Windhoek Country Club in the main fight of the annual Independence Boxing Bonanza to be staged by the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy, but the fight was called off after the South African got injured in a car accident.

Yesterday, promoter Nestor Tobias announced that Nakathila has secured a new opponent in the shape of Tanzania's Emmanuel "Sniper" Amos, who will now challenge the Namibian boxing sensation.

Amos holds a record of 19 fights, 15 wins, three draws and only one loss, while Nakathila boasts a record 20 fights with 19 wins and only one loss.

Nakathila is currently ranked No. 2 by the WBO and a win against Amos will accord him automatic mandatory status. Tobias said they already studied their opponent and they are only waiting for fight night to come.

"We are preparing for the fight on the 28th of this month, I know it's always a risk getting new opponents, but we have studied this guy. We will have to take him round by round then we later knock him out. The condition in the training is good, and we are looking forward to seeing this guy. For now, I don't think there's anything that can stop us from winning this fight. That's why we are calling this fight," said Tobias.

He called on all boxing fans to come in numbers and support the event and witness firsthand thrilling boxing action.

