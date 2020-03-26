Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Doctors, Nurses Strike Over Govt's Failure to Provide Safety

Doctors and nurses in public hospitals have gone on strike with immediate effect following government's failure to provide them with protective clothing and better working conditions in light of the increasing coronavirus threats.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) president Tawanda Zvakada confirmed the development, in a letter to Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

The industrial action by the medical professional could throw government's efforts in containing the spread of the deadly coronavirus, into disarray.

"We have expressed to you the issue of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which is still not yet available.

"The way in which the hospital (Harare Hospital) is to be functioning still remains vague," reads the letter to Moyo.

"Whilst you continue to run around putting things in place we would like to make it clear in no uncertain terms that our members will not be able to continue carrying out their duties with immediate effect."

Doctors spent the better part of 2019 on strike demanding better working conditions, remuneration and protective clothing.

In a similar letter, the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZIMA) withdrew their services with immediate effect as the government was ignoring their concerns.

"Following our letter that was presented to our employer 48 hours ago, informing it to urgently attend to our demands as frontline workers, it seems our concerns are not getting the urgency they deserve," ZIMA said.

"So, in that regard all nurses are withdrawing their services with immediate effect until there is genuine action taken by the employer. We will only get back to work once our concerns have been swiftly acted upon."