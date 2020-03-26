Zimbabwe: Econet Closes Joina City Branch After Employee Interfaced With Coronavirus Victim

Photo: Jerry Chifamba/AllAfrica
Joina City.
25 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Mobile telecommunications giant, Econet Wireless, has closed two of its customer service branches after a staff member interfaced with a patient who tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Business Econet's media relations executive, Fungayi Mandiveyi confirmed the closure of Joina City branch in Harare and the Victoria Falls customer service centre.

"We have closed our Joina City Shop in Harare in the interests of public health and safety. One of our staff members from the shop voluntarily disclosed that they came in contact with a person who later tested positive for the Corona virus," he said.

"The company is yet to get a formal update from officials who are overseeing the medical processes."

Mandiveyi said the Victoria Falls branch was also closed down in the interests of minimising the risk of exposure.

In a statement issued earlier, Econet said soon after the disclosure by the employee the company immediately triggered internal protocols to protect the rest of the staff and customers.

"The shop is right now undergoing thorough sanitisation and cleaning by professionals, including trained personnel from our Clean City sanitation sister business. The shop will remain closed to the public until further notice," the statement said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.