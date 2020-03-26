Zimbabwe: Econet Closes Joina City Branch After Employee Interfaced With Coronavirus Victim

Mobile telecommunications giant, Econet Wireless, has closed two of its customer service branches after a staff member interfaced with a patient who tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Business Econet's media relations executive, Fungayi Mandiveyi confirmed the closure of Joina City branch in Harare and the Victoria Falls customer service centre.

"We have closed our Joina City Shop in Harare in the interests of public health and safety. One of our staff members from the shop voluntarily disclosed that they came in contact with a person who later tested positive for the Corona virus," he said.

"The company is yet to get a formal update from officials who are overseeing the medical processes."

Mandiveyi said the Victoria Falls branch was also closed down in the interests of minimising the risk of exposure.

In a statement issued earlier, Econet said soon after the disclosure by the employee the company immediately triggered internal protocols to protect the rest of the staff and customers.

"The shop is right now undergoing thorough sanitisation and cleaning by professionals, including trained personnel from our Clean City sanitation sister business. The shop will remain closed to the public until further notice," the statement said.