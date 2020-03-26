Namibia: Peter Katjavivi Reclaims Gavel - Kasingo Re-Elected Deputy Speaker

SWAPO parliamentarian Peter Katjavivi was on Friday re-elected to a new five-year term as speaker of the seventh National Assembly after obtaining 64 votes against United Democratic Front of Namibia's Dudu Murorua, who obtained 31 votes.

Katjavivi, who turns 79 in May, will be deputised by fellow Swapo MP Loide Kasingo (66). Kasingo was re-elected after edging Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) MP Elma Dienda for the position.

The Swapo MP received 64 votes, while Dienda got 32 votes. Katjavivi and Kasingo were both elected

into their positions shortly after the official swearing-in ceremony of all 96 MPs, who were elected based on the National Assembly elections last November. In his acceptance speech, Katjavivi thanked Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila for nominating and motivating his ability to preside over

the country's upper house of parliament. He also thanked Swapo MP Alpheus !Naruseb for having seconded his nomination.

"Over and above this, let me express my sincere thanks and appreciation to the leadership of my party for the trust bestowed upon me, and in equal measure, to all of you honourable members, for electing

me to preside over this important national institution," Katjavivi said.

He said MPs are obliged to execute their duties along with the ideals that they have built to strengthen the country's democracy. "The ideals that emerged and developed out of the politics of consensus have enabled Namibia, as a young nation, to emerge and do so well so as to become a role model

to several countries that even attained independence before us," Katjavivi said, adding that in any democracy, MPs can always differ in opinion.

However, he said, it is significant to recognise the diverse views, listen to and appreciate the opinions of everyone but be guided by consensus where possible. "Diversity enriches debate and facilitates

respect for each other, as guided by issues of national concern and the desire to build a strong and healthy democracy for Namibia, our beloved country," he said. "Furthermore, our Parliament and society, in general, are guided by the rule of law and respect for each other, while upholding the ethos and values of our national constitution."