South Africa: Xenophobia - the Coronavirus Doesn't Care About Citizenship

26 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kelle Howson and Darcy Du Toit

The fake news claim from AfriForum and their followers that the government's recently announced support for small and medium businesses is contingent on 51% black ownership has been ferociously debunked. However, few have yet pointed out that the relief measures are discriminatory in other ways and are in crucial ways counter-productive.

Right now, there are only five Covid-19 objectives that matter: 1) Flatten the curve - slow down the spread of the virus so the healthcare system can cope. 2) Cushion the blow to the economy and businesses. 3) Ensure the provision of essential services. 4) Promote unity, empathy and social solidarity. 5) Protect the most vulnerable.

Ensuring the survival of small businesses through the lockdown is essential to every one of those goals. The announcement from Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni that relief funding would be made available to help businesses through this challenging period came as a lifeline for fearful employers, and employees.

But it came with a catch: Only if your business is 100% South African-owned and only if it employs at least 70% South Africans.

What is the rationale for these criteria? They undermine South Africa's ability to effectively respond to this unprecedented emergency.

The funds will help...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.