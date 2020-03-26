South Africa: Strange Days Indeed - On Friday Morning, South Africa Will Wake Up to a Different Reality

26 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The next three weeks are going to be strange. VERY strange. South Africa is going into lockdown, like much of the planet. The flow of information, the lives we lead in different places are going to be fully separate, yet interconnected. No matter how it shapes up, Friday morning will be the start of a very different reality.

Waking up on Friday will be a different experience for the inhabitants of South Africa. In many urban areas, the first big indication of something different will be the noise.

There won't be much of it, if any.

We can forget sometimes how completely surrounded we are by the noise pollution that the uninterrupted lines of cars and trucks produce the whole day, every day. On Friday, the only cars will be transporting people whose jobs are deemed essential services, and the people driving to the shops, or perhaps to a pharmacy. The usual rhythm of noise dictated by the starting times of schools, offices and coffee shops will be absent.

For most people, there will still be children, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, ready for the day in the confines of their home. It won't matter much on Friday, but fast-forward a week,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

