South Africa: Some Transport Services Will Operate, but Under Strict Conditions for 21 Days, Says Mbalula

analysis

Although Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula had earlier announced on radio that e-hailing services such as Uber and Bolt would be suspended in the lockdown, he said at the Wednesday night security cluster briefing that these services would be allowed to continue -- but only to cater for essential services between 5am and 9am and 4pm and 8pm.

All rail services in the country will be suspended and taxi operations will be strictly controlled for the duration of South Africa's lockdown, announced Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. The minister was speaking at a security cluster briefing in Tshwane on Wednesday evening to provide updates on how South Africans will move across the country during the lockdown.

On Wednesday morning, while doing the rounds with broadcasters, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that South Africa that confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 709. The country goes into lockdown at midnight Thursday 26 March on the instruction of President Cyril Ramaphosa, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Although Mbalula had announced earlier on Wednesday on 702 radio station that rail, taxi and e-hailing services were suspended, he did not provide details. At the evening's security cluster briefing, Mbalula elaborated.

"In announcing...