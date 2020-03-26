South Africa: Personal Trainers Granted Rent Reprieve As Virgin Active Closes Clubs During SA Shutdown

analysis

Following the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the country would be put under a national shutdown to fight the coronavirus, Virgin Active is temporarily closing all clubs.

Daily Maverick received correspondence announcing that Virgin Active would close "all clubs effective as of close of business 24 March 2020, for the lockdown period of 21 days".

Meanwhile, on Friday 20 March a Virgin Active personal trainer started a petition -- which gathered more than 680 signatures -- speaking out against what he and other personal trainers deemed as the exploitative expectations that trainers continue to pay 75% rental.

The personal trainers claimed that they have lost up to 90% of their clients as a result of restrictions imposed for the coronavirus outbreak. It is alleged that two-thirds of club members were no longer attending clubs in the gym franchise.

Daily Maverick contacted Virgin Active on Monday 23 March to find out if it was aware of the petition and whether it would provide comment. In addition to the closing of clubs, Virgin Active said:

"All memberships will automatically be frozen at no cost, and no fees will be due for the period of closure. Our tenants will not be required...