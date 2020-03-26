South Africa: COVID-19 May Improve Private Equity Returns

analysis

The latest RisCura-SAVCA SA private equity report is out and it shows that private equity once again outperformed listed equity over the short term. Spokespersons from both organisations believe the trend will continue in the near future as listed markets across the globe are battered by the impact of Covid-19.

During a period of immense financial uncertainty and low economic growth, the latest RisCura-SAVCA South African Private Equity Performance Report might provide some comfort to investors facing the carnage of capital markets. It shows that private equity in the country continues to outperform listed equity over the short and medium-term, as of September 2019.

The latest edition of the quarterly report was released on 25 March 2020, and tracks the performance of a representative basket of South African private equity funds. It provides local stakeholders with some insight into industry returns in the short term and has established a benchmark for private equity performance over the longer term since its inception in September 2010.

The 2019 third-quarter report, which tracks a representative basket of private equity funds in South Africa, shows outperformance across all three listed benchmarks over the three-year and five-year periods. Over the 10-year period, private equity underperformed...