Nigeria: FIRS Retires Directors, Names Replacements

Abuja — Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has retired all directors who have served eight years and above in their current positions.

FIRS Executive Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, conveyed the decision of the FIRS board in a memo dated March 24, 2020, following an emergency board meeting.

He said the decision was "in line with Paragraph 10.1 (a)(iii) of HRPP.

The board "also gave its approval for the appointment of four coordinating directors (CDs) in acting capacity and two group leads for six months."

The coordinating directors include Dr. Asheikh Maidugu, CD/Executive Chairman's Group; Mr. Olufemi Oladeji Oluwaniyi, CD/Tax Operations Group; Mr. Innocent Chinyere Ohagwa, CD/General Services Group and Mr. Ezra Usman Zubairu - CD/Enforcement Support Group.

Also appointed as the Group Leads are Mrs. Faosat Oguniyi, Compliance Support Group and Ms. Chiaka Okoye as Digital Support Group.

The retirement came barely two days after Nami reiterated his commitment to meeting the N8.5 trillion revenue target for the year.

Addressing members of staff at the retreat of Tax Operations Group in Abuja, he had encouraged the staff to take up the challenge and justify the confidence the country had reposed in the service particularly at this "critical time when virtually all the other sources of revenue for government are being challenged, especially by the coronavirus pandemic, the downward slide in the price of oil at the international market for as low as $30 per barrel against $57 benchmark used for the budget."

A source told THISDAY the latest move was part of FIRS' drive to boosting the morale of workers and strengthen their capacity to deliver on their jobs.

Nami said measures had been taken since assuming office to boost the welfare of staff as well as encourage them to give their best to improve its revenue profile, adding that "we shall not relent in providing the right environment for you to succeed."