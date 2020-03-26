Nigeria: Pilgrims Board Executive Secretary Bags Five-Year Jail Term

Abuja — For converting the sum of 69.2 million received to execute pilgrims operation in Israel to his personal use, the Executive Secretary of the Adamawa Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dr. Jinga Mayo, is to spend the next five years in jail.

The judgment of the Adamawa State High Court, presided over by Justice Nathan Musa, was in a case brought before it by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

ICPC had arraigned Mayo before the court on a three-count charge for embezzlement, and for making false statement.

In count one, he was charged for knowingly furnishing false return of the sum of 69.198, 600 received by him to pay committee members of the Adamawa State Christian Pilgrims Board for 2016 pilgrims operations in Israel, which he did not pay but for which he returned duly signed payment vouchers and acknowledgement of receipts of the payment by each member of the said committee when in fact he did not made such payment, contrary to and punishable under Section 16 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

In count two, he was accused of conferring corrupt advantage upon himself, contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, when he received the sum of 69.198, 600.00 cash from the Board's Accounts Department in order to pay the committee members of the Adamawa State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board for 2016 pilgrims exercise in Israel which he did not pay but converted to his personal use and falsely claimed that the said money was used to pay for an agricultural training conducted in Israel.

While in count three, Dr. Mayo was charged for knowingly making false statement to an officer of the ICPC, contrary to Section 25 (1 (a) and punishable under Section 25 (1 (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

In his judgment, Justice Nathan Musa, found him guilty only on two counts and acquitted him on one. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment on the 2nd count without an option of fine, and six months imprisonment on the 3rd count with an option of N50, 000. He is however to spend five years in prison, as the sentence is to run concurrently.

After the judgment, the convict was immediately transferred to officials of Adamawa State correctional facilities in Jimeta by the operatives of the Commission, a statement from ICPC said.

Meanwhile, the EFCC arraigned Dr. Moukhtar Ibrahim Maccido, a former Provost, Federal College of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State and one Annas Shehu, a business man and Managing Director, Bilnas Printing Press.

He was arraigned before Justice Kabiru Dabo of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Zaria, Kaduna State on five count charge bordering on Conspiracy, Diversion of Funds meant for the college through award of phony contracts and receiving gratification.

Trouble started for the duo when the Zonal Office received a petition by Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in August, 2018 on the fraudulent activities of the College officials.

The petitioner alleged that the management of the College, between 2010 to date conspired and diverted funds meant for the college through award of phony contracts, disbursement of funds for fake studies and conferences, an EFCC statement said.

The petitioner further alleged that the management staff acquired properties they failed to declared; besides, the school management allegedly labelled old projects as new ones and, in the process, defrauded the government with hundreds of millions of naira.