South Africa: Small Businesses, Government Support and 'Fake News'

26 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen and Ray Mahlaka

Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has claimed that there will be no racial requirement for small business support as a result of the national shutdown and that this claim was 'fake news'. But a range of questions still needs answers.

It's common cause that one of the biggest problems in the 21-day lockdown that begins at midnight tonight (Thursday 26 March) to combat the spread of Covid-19 will be the survival of small businesses. Small businesses, especially in SA, have limited balance sheets and only marginal access to finance.

Consequently, the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) - which has up till now been a minor outpost in government - has suddenly got a huge, crucial job on its hands: to try to save as many small businesses as possible in what is likely to be a massive economic contraction. Thousands of small businesses will most likely go bankrupt over the next few weeks, and possibly hundreds of thousands of employees will be retrenched. Many have already been let go.

Speed is obviously a priority, so President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night said the DSBD would make more than R500-million available immediately to assist small and medium enterprises that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.