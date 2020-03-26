South Africa: Lockdown Explained By Govt - Part 3 - Mining, Arts and Communications

analysis

Cabinet Ministers on Wednesday continued a series of briefings unpacking how South Africa's national lockdown, commencing at midnight on Thursday, will work. Ministers from the sectors of public works, mining, arts and culture, public service and communications gave further details.

Do we know yet where SA's quarantine sites will be located?

The precise locations have not yet been announced, because they are still being assessed by the Department of Health.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille told the media that 52 state properties have been proposed for quarantine sites so far, in 44 districts across the country. This will mean that 16,373 beds are now available for quarantine facilities.

De Lille also said that over 20,000 workers from the government's extended public works programme will be recruited to assist with distributing hygiene products and disinfectants.

Will all of South Africa's mining operations be shut down?

No. Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said that a complete shutdown of all mines is "not feasible", because the cost of restarting them after lockdown would be too expensive.

In addition, a supply of coal remains critical in this time for the generation of power. As such, mines supplying coal to Eskom will remain operational....