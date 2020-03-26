South Africa: Le Clos 'In Shape of His Life' Waiting for New Olympic Dates

analysis

The International Olympic Committee is moving quickly to finalise new dates for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. South Africa's leading swimmers are eager to hear the new dates too.

Chad le Clos is philosophical about the IOC's decision on Tuesday 24 March to postpone the 2020 Olympics to "no later than summer 2021", especially as he had been, by his own admission, "in the shape of his life".

Le Clos was one of South Africa's realistic gold medal prospects for Tokyo, having won gold in the 200m butterfly at the 2012 Games in London as well as silver in the 100m butterfly. At the Rio Olympics in 2016, he took home silver in the 200m freestyle and silver in the 100m butterfly.

This week Le Clos had to hastily beat a retreat from his training base in Turkey. He was given 36 hours to leave the country after the death toll in that country rose to 30 due to Covid-19 and was to be locked down. No sooner was he back home when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national lockdown starting at 11.59pm on Thursday in an effort to curb the spread...