South Africa: Le Clos 'In Shape of His Life' Waiting for New Olympic Dates

26 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The International Olympic Committee is moving quickly to finalise new dates for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. South Africa's leading swimmers are eager to hear the new dates too.

Chad le Clos is philosophical about the IOC's decision on Tuesday 24 March to postpone the 2020 Olympics to "no later than summer 2021", especially as he had been, by his own admission, "in the shape of his life".

Le Clos was one of South Africa's realistic gold medal prospects for Tokyo, having won gold in the 200m butterfly at the 2012 Games in London as well as silver in the 100m butterfly. At the Rio Olympics in 2016, he took home silver in the 200m freestyle and silver in the 100m butterfly.

This week Le Clos had to hastily beat a retreat from his training base in Turkey. He was given 36 hours to leave the country after the death toll in that country rose to 30 due to Covid-19 and was to be locked down. No sooner was he back home when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national lockdown starting at 11.59pm on Thursday in an effort to curb the spread...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.