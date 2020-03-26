Malawi: Nomads Switch Delights Juma Yatima

25 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Former Masters Security attacker Juma Yatima has expressed delighment with his 'dream come true' to join one of the soccer power houses on the domestic scene Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

Few days ago, Yatima signed a two year deal with an option to extend in future at the Lali Lubani Road outfit.

According to Yatima, his love for Wanderers dates back to youthful days.

"My love for Wanderers really started when l used to watch the likes of Albert Mpinganjira and ever since then l had been a big fan of this great club," said Yatina.

He added: "For me to now play for Be Forward Wanderers feels incredible, l have worked hard to get to this moment".

The player further promised to work hard and perform better to assist the club win more trophies.

"I promise Nyerere [Wanderers fans] that l will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies" said Yatima.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.