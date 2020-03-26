Malawi: Nomads Switch Delights Juma Yatima

Former Masters Security attacker Juma Yatima has expressed delighment with his 'dream come true' to join one of the soccer power houses on the domestic scene Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

Few days ago, Yatima signed a two year deal with an option to extend in future at the Lali Lubani Road outfit.

According to Yatima, his love for Wanderers dates back to youthful days.

"My love for Wanderers really started when l used to watch the likes of Albert Mpinganjira and ever since then l had been a big fan of this great club," said Yatina.

He added: "For me to now play for Be Forward Wanderers feels incredible, l have worked hard to get to this moment".

The player further promised to work hard and perform better to assist the club win more trophies.

"I promise Nyerere [Wanderers fans] that l will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies" said Yatima.