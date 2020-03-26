Nigeria: Chloroquine Not Approved for Coronavirus Treatment, NCDC Warns Nigerians

26 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that Chloroquine has not been approved for treatment of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of NCDC, gave the warning in Abuja on Thursday, while reacting to the recent media reports that suggested that chloroquine could protect people from COVID-19 or treat COVID-19 in patients.

"Nigerians should please remember that the use of chloroquine and its derivatives for the management of COVID-19 disease has not been validated and approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO)".

"There have been promising results by researchers but until then, the drug is not approved for use for COVID-19 treatment.

"Nigerians should know that self-medication can cause harm and lead to death.

"Do not misuse drugs. We understand these are challenging times, and Nigerians may be worried, but the Federal Ministry of Health(FMoH), through the NCDC is doing everything it can to continue to ensure the safety and health security of every Nigerian.

"Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine have not been licensed to treat COVID-19 related symptoms or prevent infection," he said.

The NCDC boss said that clinical trials were still ongoing to test chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as an agent in the treatment of COVID-19 or to prevent COVID-19 infection.

He said that these clinical trials were still not completed, so no conclusions have been reached on the safety and effectiveness of this medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19.

He said that until the WHO, have clear, definitive evidence that these treatments were safe and effective for the treatment of COVID-19, it should not be misused.

In addition to responding to the outbreak, NCDC has begun a communications campaign to debunk misinformation and provide Nigerians with facts to protect their health.

NAN reports that the breakdown of COVID-19 cases by states in the country shows that Lagos State still has the highest number of confirmed cases in the country with 32 cases, followed by Abuja with 10 cases, Ogun State three, and Ekiti, Oyo Edo, Bauchi Osun and Rivers have one case each.

Most of the cases reported are travellers who have just returned to the country. Other cases are people who have come in contact with infected people. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.