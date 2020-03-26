Malawi: Angry Mob Injure Mchinji Health Officials Over ' Blood Sucking' Fears

25 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Aaron Banda

An Angry mob at Mchinji Trading Centre in Mchinji district on Monday injured three health officials who were collecting data on nutrition status of the District, on suspicion that they were blood suckers.

One of the injured persons has been admitted at Mchinji District Hospital while the other two have been treated as out patients.

Speaking to one of the victims Isaac Siwande, said the villagers smashed their vehicle and also snatched their gadgets such as laptops and phones they were using for data collection.

"Apart from snatching our gadgets, they also wanted to get car keys which I refused but when I was about to ignite the vehicle I just realised that one of the villagers came over the door by actually grabbing me on the neck and started beating me," he said.

Mchinji District Hospital Health Promotions Officer Owen Chataika has described the development as a challenge to efforts to providing quality and effective health services in the district.

"It is sad to note that these attacks are on the increase. The community members damaged a personal vehicle that these workers were using during the data collection," he said.

There have been increased reports in the district on alleged blood-sucking and these emanates from the neighbouring country, Zambia.

Recently the angry communities who have resorted to be attacking the suspected blood suckers burnt to ashes a vehicle belonging to one of the businessmen at Kamwendo Trading Centre in the district for being suspected of the same.

