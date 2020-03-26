Angola: COVID-19 - Huila Monitors Home Quarantine

Lubango — At least 14 citizens, under home quarantine in the southern Huila province, are being monitored by health authorities as well as defence and security bodies.

The move comes in response to some national citizens who returned home on the 17th and 18th this month from Portugal and South Africa, countries "seriously affected" by Covid-19.

Confirming the fact on Tuesday in Lubango, the director of the Provincial Health Office, Luciana Guimarães, said that the self quarantine is being observed in municipalities of Lubango and Matala.

"Every case of quarantine is being monitored on daily basis by the epidemiological team. The guarantee comes from the branch Office of Interior ", stressed the source, who also spoke of the need to reduce the number of passengers on public transport due to pandemic.