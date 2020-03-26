Zambia: 'It's Fuzzy Understanding'... Mawere Diagnoses FAZ Ills and Threat of FIFA Ban

Former Sports Minister Moses Mawere says failure to understand the FIFA and CAF statutes including the FAZ constitution and Sports Council of Zambia (SCZ) Act by relevant officials at the ministry has contributed to the current problems that have engulfed the football fraternity.

And Mawere has also cast doubt on whether the reconciliation called by his successor Emmanuel Mulenga could be held when FAZ was embroiled in cases before the courts of law.

Mawere said failure by officials at the Ministry of Sports to understand how the various statutes operate had placed the country on a brink of a FIFA ban.

Read more