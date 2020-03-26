Zambia: 'It's Fuzzy Understanding'... Mawere Diagnoses FAZ Ills and Threat of FIFA Ban

26 March 2020
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Ronald Chawe

Former Sports Minister Moses Mawere says failure to understand the FIFA and CAF statutes including the FAZ constitution and Sports Council of Zambia (SCZ) Act by relevant officials at the ministry has contributed to the current problems that have engulfed the football fraternity.

And Mawere has also cast doubt on whether the reconciliation called by his successor Emmanuel Mulenga could be held when FAZ was embroiled in cases before the courts of law.

Mawere said failure by officials at the Ministry of Sports to understand how the various statutes operate had placed the country on a brink of a FIFA ban.

Copyright © 2020 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.