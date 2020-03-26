Namibia: Air Namibia Grounds All Operations Until 20 April

National airline, Air Namibia on Wednesday announced the temporary suspension of all flights, inclusive of domestic and regional flights effective 27 March until 20 April.

Long haul flights remain suspended since 14 March and further updates will be communicated, the airline said in a statement.

"The latest development is in alignment with Namibia's travel restrictions aimed at curbing the further spread of COVID-19 as directed by President Hage Geingob," Air Namibia's Manager: Corporate Communications, Paul Nakawa said.

Nakawa said as part of the essential services, Air Namibia remains available to offer air transport through charter flights for humanitarian purposes, as well as offer airlift of pharmaceutical supplies, consumables, among others.

Meanwhile Air Namibia has introduced flexible rebooking options for travelers who need to change their travel dates.

"All tickets purchased for travel up to 30 April will be offered one free change to a new travel date until 31 December," he concluded.