Zambia: Title Deeds Hold Up Stadia Upgrade

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says the programme to upgrade stadia across the country under the FIFA agreed strategic objectives and projects have stalled due to lack of title deeds.

FAZ in partnership with FIFA embarked on infrastructure development that would see four stadia away from the traditional soccer stronghold upgraded to host international matches.

David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata, Eastern Province, Independence Stadium in Solwezi, North-Western, Kasama Sports Stadium in Northern and Kaole in Mansa, Luapula Province are the four facilities set for upgrade but FIFA requires member associations to have title for the property for them to fund the project.

