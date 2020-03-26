Zimbabwe: Bulawayo City Buildings Operating Without Fire Alarms, Escape Routes

Employees at some Bulawayo City Council offices are operating without the mandatory fire alarm systems, exposing occupants, visitors and property to danger in event of fire breakouts.

A recent emergency preparedness report by the city has revealed that the city's iconic town hall, Large City Hall and the city's revenue offices were operating without fire alarm systems, escape signage, extinguishers and escape routes.

According to the report, the majority of staff members occupying the buildings also do not know how to use a fire extinguisher.

Incident officers attending an emergency and disaster workshop exposed the irregularities in council offices.

"Incident officers pointed out that some of them did not know where the fire alarm was located. It was also pointed out that Large City Hall had no fire alarm system and it was difficult to alert the occupants and visitors inside the building in case of an emergency," reads part of the report.

According to the report, the officers also pointed out that one of the staircases at the Tower Block had a locked door on the ground floor and this could cause problems when an emergency occurred.

"People might use that staircase to escape only to find it locked and they would be trapped inside the building," notes the report.