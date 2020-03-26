Angola: COVID-19 - Transport Ministry Reinforces Prevention Measures

25 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Ministry of Transport reinforced Wednesday the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The sector directs the cleaning of road transport at least twice a day, mainly in the most touchable surfaces areas.

In its three decrees addressed to the sectors of road passenger transport, collective and personalised taxis are ordered to improve the personal hygiene.

Before starting any activity, the operators must wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water or disinfect with gel alcohol.

The sector also recommends drivers and collectors to use disposable masks and tissues, hand drying and nasal hygiene.

Recommendations include covering nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, avoid contact with patients who have fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

As for freight companies, the Ministry determines the protection of passengers, drivers and other occupants of the vehicles.

The companies must also provide alcohol gel or water and soap in the vehicle to ensure hygiene among the drivers, assistants and other occupants.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.