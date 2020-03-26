Angola: COVID-19 - Transport Ministry Reinforces Prevention Measures

Luanda — Angola's Ministry of Transport reinforced Wednesday the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The sector directs the cleaning of road transport at least twice a day, mainly in the most touchable surfaces areas.

In its three decrees addressed to the sectors of road passenger transport, collective and personalised taxis are ordered to improve the personal hygiene.

Before starting any activity, the operators must wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water or disinfect with gel alcohol.

The sector also recommends drivers and collectors to use disposable masks and tissues, hand drying and nasal hygiene.

Recommendations include covering nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, avoid contact with patients who have fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

As for freight companies, the Ministry determines the protection of passengers, drivers and other occupants of the vehicles.

The companies must also provide alcohol gel or water and soap in the vehicle to ensure hygiene among the drivers, assistants and other occupants.