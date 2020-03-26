Namibia: Air Namibia Suspends All Operations

Photo: Pixabay
Namibia Flag
25 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Tuyeimo Haidula

Air Namibia this afternoon announced the temporary suspension of its flights, domestic and regional routes, from 27 March to 20 April 2020.

The airline spokesperson Paul Nakawa said the long haul flights (international) remain suspended since 14 March and further updates will be communicated.

Nakawa said the latest development is in alignment with the country's travel restrictions aimed at curbing the further spread of the Covid-19, as directed by president Hage Geingob yesterday.

Namibia yesterday recorded the seventh case of coronavirus.

"As part of the essential services, Air Namibia remains available to offer air transport through charter flights for humanitarian purposes, as well as offer airlift of pharmaceutical supplies, consumables, among others," he said.

Nakawa said Air Namibia has introduced flexible rebooking options for travellers who need to change their travel dates.

All tickets purchased for travel up to 30 April 2020 would be offered one free change to a new travel date until 31 December 2020.

Customers may change their bookings online or email the airline at [email protected]

"Air Namibia joins the world in fighting Covid-19, a global health pandemic. The safety of our passengers, staff and the nation at large remains at the heart of our operations," Nakawa stated.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.