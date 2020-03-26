Namibia: Air Namibia Suspends All Operations

Air Namibia this afternoon announced the temporary suspension of its flights, domestic and regional routes, from 27 March to 20 April 2020.

The airline spokesperson Paul Nakawa said the long haul flights (international) remain suspended since 14 March and further updates will be communicated.

Nakawa said the latest development is in alignment with the country's travel restrictions aimed at curbing the further spread of the Covid-19, as directed by president Hage Geingob yesterday.

Namibia yesterday recorded the seventh case of coronavirus.

"As part of the essential services, Air Namibia remains available to offer air transport through charter flights for humanitarian purposes, as well as offer airlift of pharmaceutical supplies, consumables, among others," he said.

Nakawa said Air Namibia has introduced flexible rebooking options for travellers who need to change their travel dates.

All tickets purchased for travel up to 30 April 2020 would be offered one free change to a new travel date until 31 December 2020.

Customers may change their bookings online or email the airline at [email protected]

"Air Namibia joins the world in fighting Covid-19, a global health pandemic. The safety of our passengers, staff and the nation at large remains at the heart of our operations," Nakawa stated.