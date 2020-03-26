Zimbabwe: Third Confirmed Coronavirus Victim Had No Contact With Zororo Makamba - Health Ministry

The third Zimbabwean patient who tested positive for the coronavirus had no prior contact with the now late Zororo Makamba as previously reported, the Health Ministry has announced.

In its latest daily update on the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Health Ministry said the third confirmed case was a 52 year-old Harare resident who travelled to Dubai and returned to Zimbabwe on 15 March.

"Following the report of the third confirmed case of COVID-19 we gave yesterday (Tuesday), the ministry would like to advise the nation that this third patient is a 52 year-old male resident of Harare who had travelled to Dubai and returned on the 15th March 2020," the ministry update reads.

"He presented at Wilkins Hospital with a history of cough with no fever. He was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 yesterday (Tuesday) and is being managed under self-quarantine. He had no contact with the now deceased, second case," reads the report.

The ministry said it was tracing the 52 year-old man's recent contacts with the help of the victim.