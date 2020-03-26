Zimbabwe: Third Confirmed Coronavirus Victim Had No Contact With Zororo Makamba - Health Ministry

26 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

The third Zimbabwean patient who tested positive for the coronavirus had no prior contact with the now late Zororo Makamba as previously reported, the Health Ministry has announced.

In its latest daily update on the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Health Ministry said the third confirmed case was a 52 year-old Harare resident who travelled to Dubai and returned to Zimbabwe on 15 March.

"Following the report of the third confirmed case of COVID-19 we gave yesterday (Tuesday), the ministry would like to advise the nation that this third patient is a 52 year-old male resident of Harare who had travelled to Dubai and returned on the 15th March 2020," the ministry update reads.

"He presented at Wilkins Hospital with a history of cough with no fever. He was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 yesterday (Tuesday) and is being managed under self-quarantine. He had no contact with the now deceased, second case," reads the report.

The ministry said it was tracing the 52 year-old man's recent contacts with the help of the victim.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.