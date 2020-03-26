Namibia: Jonas' Olympic Dream Deferred

AMATEUR boxer Jonas Junias Jonas' plans to turn professional after Tokyo 2020 were on Tuesday pushed back by a year due to the unrelenting coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old planned to join the paid ranks upon the conclusion of the 24 July-9 August Games, where the mission was to redeem himself following a nightmare debut in Brazil in 2016.

Until Wednesday morning when The Namibian Sport contacted him, Jonas was unaware that the Games had been called off.

"Are the Olympics off?" he asked, still half asleep.

But unlike that mild and unassuming demeanour outside the ring, Jonas is alert and adapts to his challenge, just like he does in the heat of battle.

"I have options. I think, for now, I will just stay amateur. But I can also turn pro and fight at the Olympics next year," said the ambitious light welterweight.

The latter option is possible only if he limits his fights to eight as a professional.

Jonas qualified for the Olympic Games when he won a gold medal at the African qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, earlier this month.

That victory, his seventh African title, as well as the Commonwealth Games gold in 2018, places him among the favourites for Olympic honours.

He reached the second round at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games before being arraigned for allegedly sexually accosting a maid at the athletes' village.

But the charge of rape was finally lifted this month after the judges "clearly and unanimously rejected the complainant's evidence of any untoward or sexually motivated conduct on the part of Jonas," the Namibia National Olympic Committee said.

The case hung like a sword over Jonas' head, and it was a big challenge for him to compete internationally.

"I want the gold medal obviously at Tokyo 2020. I haven't changed a bit from Rio, it was just the circumstances that I was kept away and didn't train for almost a week but that was just it," Jonas told olympicchannel.com following his latest African Championships success.

He reiterated that ambition on Wednesday, saying his plans will be clearer once the Covid-19 crisis is under control.

"I'm not too worried [about the Games postponement]. I'm flexible. Nothing has changed. I still want to fight in Tokyo and challenge for gold," Jonas said.