Namibia: Uncertainty About 'Lockdown' in Erongo

THE police and media have been flooded with questions over Friday's lockdown in Erongo.

Erongo governor Cleophas Mutjavikua also met with the local authority and regional councillors on Wednesday to discuss the limitations, expectations and support from both citizens, the private sector and public institutions during the lockdown, which would be in place for at least three weeks.

A press briefing that was supposed to be held on Wednesday for the dissemination of information, was postponed to Thursday much to the frustration of many.

According to the head of the Namibian Police's operations division in the Erongo region, deputy commissioner Tobias Gerber, there seemed to have been some misinformation on the starting date of the lockdown.

"The initial date of the lockdown was and is starting Friday 27 March, that is Thursday 26 March at midnight 00:00," he told the media on Wednesday.

He also stressed that information should focus on educating and motivating people to stay home, avoid crowds and restrict movement to necessities or emergency - all for the sake of reducing contamination.

"We are in a state of emergency and should compromise, avoid suggestions that might instigate public unrest. Every person and business will be affected, but it is to save lives," he said.

Erongo police's inspector Ileni Shapumba added that the public appears to be unsure, with some showing signs of panic.

Panic-buying has already resulted in empty shelves at several supermarkets and shops at the coast.

One of the major concerns was that the lockdown means a curfew or house arrest where residents in Erongo are not allowed to leave their homes unless for essential reasons such as buying food or going for medical care, among others.

According to him, residents will be able to travel within the region, although roadblocks would be set up at access points to keep people from entering or leaving Erongo unless there are special circumstances.

"This is not house arrest. People can still move around, but it is to limit crowded places and activities. People must limit movement for their safety and the safety of others," he said.

According to him, the police will be monitoring to maintain law and order, and ensure compliance with the order.

"However, we don't want it to go to the point where we force the people. People should themselves comprehend, make their responsibility and do the right thing. This requires full cooperation because there are two critical issues in this: either you contract or infect," he said.

He said some community members are still resisting the calls and are gathering in groups saying they are "already dead and have graves in their homes".

"If they are ready to contract (the virus) then they should not be unfair to infect or spread," he warned.