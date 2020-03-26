Namibia: Keetmans Reconnects Defaulters' Water

25 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

The Keetmanshoop municipality has started reconnecting water to residents whose services were disconnected over default payments.

A public notice issued on Tuesday by the municipality states that the move follows a ministerial directive ordering all local authorities to ensure water supplies to all residents in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The municipality also urged affected residents to provide their name, current water meter reading and erven number to the following cellphone numbers 081 414 9403, 081 840 7798 to have their water reconnected.

This, the notice states, will prevent overcrowding at the municipal office by people wanting their water reconnected.

