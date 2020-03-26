Zimbabwe: Tino Kadewere Highest Paid French Ligue 2 Player At U.S.$98k Per Month

Zimbabwe international striker Tinotenda Kadewere is currently the highest paid player in the French Ligue 2 taking home a whooping monthly salary of US$98 000.

This is according to a study by the world renowned France Football magazine.

The magazine, which organises the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards, is widely acknowledged as one of the most reputable sports publication in the world.

The publication revealed that Kadewere is currently the highest paid player in the French Ligue 2 with his monthly salary of €90 000 (US$ 98 000) which translates to €720 000 (US$ 781 000) per season.

The figure is way above that of the league's second highest earlier Guillaume Gillet who pockets €480 000 per season at Lens while Hervé Bazile (€470 000) of Le Havre sits third on the list.

The 24-year old Zimbabwe international reportedly tripled his paycheck from €30 000 per month following his €12-million transfer from Le Havre to French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon.

Lyon, who now pay Kadewere's earnings loaned him back to Le Havre for the remainder of the season.

Kadewere is currently the top scorer in the French Ligue 2 with an incredible goal return of 20 goals from 28 matches, four clear at the top of the goal scoring charts from Clermont Foot's Austrian forward Adrian Grbić, who has scored 16 goals this season.

The former Harare City player's Le Havre AC side is currently in sixth position on the log with 44 points from 28 games.

With promotion to Ligue 1 reserved for the top three teams at the end of the campaign, Kadewere, whose side is now six points adrift of third placed Ajaccio with 10 matches remaining insisted that his team still has a slim chance of earning promotion.