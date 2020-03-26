Zimbabwe: Tino Kadewere Highest Paid French Ligue 2 Player At U.S.$98k Per Month

26 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe international striker Tinotenda Kadewere is currently the highest paid player in the French Ligue 2 taking home a whooping monthly salary of US$98 000.

This is according to a study by the world renowned France Football magazine.

The magazine, which organises the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards, is widely acknowledged as one of the most reputable sports publication in the world.

The publication revealed that Kadewere is currently the highest paid player in the French Ligue 2 with his monthly salary of €90 000 (US$ 98 000) which translates to €720 000 (US$ 781 000) per season.

The figure is way above that of the league's second highest earlier Guillaume Gillet who pockets €480 000 per season at Lens while Hervé Bazile (€470 000) of Le Havre sits third on the list.

The 24-year old Zimbabwe international reportedly tripled his paycheck from €30 000 per month following his €12-million transfer from Le Havre to French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon.

Lyon, who now pay Kadewere's earnings loaned him back to Le Havre for the remainder of the season.

Kadewere is currently the top scorer in the French Ligue 2 with an incredible goal return of 20 goals from 28 matches, four clear at the top of the goal scoring charts from Clermont Foot's Austrian forward Adrian Grbić, who has scored 16 goals this season.

The former Harare City player's Le Havre AC side is currently in sixth position on the log with 44 points from 28 games.

With promotion to Ligue 1 reserved for the top three teams at the end of the campaign, Kadewere, whose side is now six points adrift of third placed Ajaccio with 10 matches remaining insisted that his team still has a slim chance of earning promotion.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.