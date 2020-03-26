Kenya: Bitok - Rescheduling of Olympics Good for 'Malkia Strikers'

26 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

Kenya national women's volleyball team head coach Paul Bitok has welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games terming it "a wise decision."

Bitok told Nation Sport the decision will help already-qualified "Malkia Strikers" prepare adequately ahead of the rescheduled Games in 2021.

"I want to congratulate the International Olympic Committee and the Local Organising Committee in Japan for moving the Games to 2021 because of the coronavirus which has hit the whole world," said Bitok.

He said many countries would have followed Canada and Australia in pulling out as the scheduled July 24 to August 9 Games would have affected the performance because many teams have not been training.

Bitok also said he believes "Malkia Strikers" will remain strong during this period while they are with their clubs. "We were doing well with our preparations through clubs and we are optimistic that they will maintain the same shape they had during the Olympics qualifiers in Cameroon," said Bitok in Eldoret.

The coach also asked the players who are in the team to continue training at home.

"Players must watch their weight during this period and adhere to the regulations laid down by the government because we need to be in good form when the virus has been contained," he said.

The team will be making a return to the international multi-sport event after a 16-year wait.

