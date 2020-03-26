Tanzania: Oversee Govt Vehicles' Uses in Your Areas, RCs Directed

26 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporters in Dodoma

COUNTRYWIDE Regional Commissioners (RCs) must see into it that government's vehicles in their areas are used according to the State's duties and not otherwise.

The directive was given by the Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafo here yesterday, while officially handing over 448 new motorcycles to Divisional Executive Officers.

The minister said that it was important for the Regional Commissioners to supervise all uses of the vehicles and motorcycles in their areas.

"I want to tell you that all Regional Commissioners who have received these motorbikes should use them in their official designated duties and matters and not otherwise," he noted.

The minister said that the motorbikes were part of the president's pledges, when he met the local leaders at the Dar es Salaam State House.

"The motorbikes have been bought by the government in the implementation of the president's directive he issued in Dar es Salaam, when he met all local leaders on 4th June, last year, where he also insisted that he would solve the challenges they raised to him then," said Mr Jafo.

The minister added: "These motorbikes have the government's number plates, so, it is prohibited for anyone to use them as an economic entity, if you do so, you will be going against the president's wish, again for distribution, they should be taken to 24 regions."

On his part, the minister of State in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, George Mkuchika, speaking at the occasion said that the motorbikes will help the public officials especially in the coming General Elections to manage their duties

